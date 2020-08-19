Home

Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
09 421 9844
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 28, 2020
POMARE, Karaka Tamihana (Tom). Service No. H79955, Flt/Sgt, (Singapore). On 16th August 2020, peacefully, at his home. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jessie. Loved father and father in law of the late Murray and Carol, Janet and Hector, Brett and Chris and adored Pop of all his mokopuna. Loved partner of Nikki. Loved by all who knew hum. A service to celebrate Tom's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Road, Hibiscus Coast on Saturday 29th August at 110.00 am followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to the NZ Cancer society would be appreciated. The service will be streamed. Please contact Faithfulls on [email protected] co.nz or 09 4219844 for details.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2020
