BEATTIE, Kapu Hurae (Shorty). Dearly loved husband of Peggy Hinetaha Ara Beattie (nee) Mclaughlin . Passed peacefully at his home 22nd November 2020 surrounded with love by all the family. Dearly loved eldest son of the late Eru Porohiwi Beattie and the late Hara Konaho (nee Hurae). Loved brother of Parekura Smith, Jane Ngahine, Mark Crichton, Isaac Ihaka, Rosemary Williams, Sophia Loren, Stephen Takiwai Beattie and the late Lucy Tomuri and Eru Edward. Dearly loved son in law of Araroa Bill and Maude Moetu Mclaughlin loved brother and brother in law of Tunisia Dubbie and the late George Reweti, George and Pauline, Gloria Mclaughlin, Te Ao Mclaughlin, Marama Bristowe, Pat and the late Isabella Westbury, Bill and the late Delia Subritzky, Heemi Mclaughlin, Joe Mclaughlin, Walter Bristowe and Sam and Maureen Bristowe. Dearly loved father of Tania, Kylee, Peace, Michelle and Shand. Koro, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. You tried so hard to stay with us but God knew better. God looked down around and found you a special place, he put his arms around you and whispered.. It's time to rest. The Tangihana is being held at Nukuhau Marae Pitiroi Street, Taupo. The service will be held on Tuesday at 11am on 24th November 2020 then burial at the whanau urupa. Taupo Funeral Service Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 24, 2020