NGATIKAO, Kao Rangatira Joseph Teanuanua Terekura (Joseph). Born January 04, 1943. Passed away on August 17, 2020. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and brother Kao Rangatira - Joseph Teanuanua Terekura Ngatikao. Who passed away on Monday the 17th of August 2020 at Rarotonga hospital, surrounded by his family and loved ones. Funeral arrangements are as follows; Thursday 20th of August at 2pm Joseph Ngatikao will be at his place of residence in Vaimaanga, Titikaveka. Friday 21st of August at 10am Joseph Ngatikao's final mass will be held at is his residence in Vaimaanga, Titikaveka followed by his burial. For anyone wanting to pay their final respects please contact Taitapu Mitchell on mobile 52018. Our dad/papa was a very humble man and is much loved by his wife, family, and friends. He will be dearly missed. This notice is from Joseph Ngatikao's beloved wife Barbara Ngatikao, sister Helen Ngatikao, his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and families. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith".
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 21, 2020