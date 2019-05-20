|
RATNASABAPATHY, Kandasamy. Passed away peacefully on 19th May 2019. Beloved Son of late MS Kandaswamy and Sinnammal and Son-in-law of late Dr VT Pasupati and Kamalambikai. Much loved husband of late Bhuvaneshwari and loving father of Janardhanan, Yogesh Cathiravel, late Sashidharan and Yogini. Loving father-in-law of Kalashini. Beloved grandfather of Haresh, Ganesh, Lison and great grandfather of late Taya. Loving Brother of late Kanagasabapathy, late Rasanayaki, late Nadanasabapathy, late Parvathy, Anandasabapathy and brother-in-law of late Dr Vaidheeswaran Pasupati, Shiva Pasupati, Samy Pasupati, Dr Jega Pasupati and late Dr Yogu Pasupati. Funeral will take place on Monday, 20th May 2019 at Anns Funeral Home & Onsite Cremations, 11c Bolderwood Place,Wiri, Auckland, 2104 between 3 pm and 5 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2019
