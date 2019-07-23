|
TUKERANGI, Kahutoroa Mataia (Kahu). Peacefully at home in Coromandel, on 22nd July, 2019; aged 88 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Samuel. Much loved Mum of John and Janet, Erina and Robert, Hiria and Peter, Heke and Bill, Aroha and Junior, and the late Hiria and Airini. Cherished Nana and Great-Grandnana of her many mokopuna. Tangihanga for Kahu at Te Pai O Hauraki Marae, 3 Papturoa Avenue, Paeroa. A service will be held at the above Marae on Thursday 25th July at 11.00am, followed by burial in the Pukerimu Cemetery, Paeroa.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2019