BURAK, Juzefa (Zuta, Judy) (nee Kaminska). World War Two labour camp survivor. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 14th May 2020, aged 84 years. Loving and entirely dedicated wife of Tadak, sister to Stefa, Mother to Basia, Krysia, Irena, Henia and Edzio, adored Nana and great Grandnana. We love and miss you so much. Mum's family would like to take this opportunity to express their sincere gratitude to the wonderful carers and nurses at Greenwich Gardens Village Rest home. A service for Mum will be held at North Shore Memorial Park Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 21st May at 1:00pm. The service can be viewed live, to receive the link please email susan. [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 19, 2020