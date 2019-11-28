Home

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Ann's Funeral Home
11 Bolderwood Place
Wiri
View Map
Justine Paul WILLIAMS


1963 - 2019
Justine Paul WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS, Justine Paul. 1 January 1963 - 26 November 2019 Justin passed away peacefully Tuesday 26th November 2019 at Totara Hospice surround by love. Treasured husband and friend of Leigh. Amazing and much loved father, stepfather and mentor of Benjamin and Jess, Kelly, Jason and Rachel, and Zane. Much loved son of Jacque and the late Frank Williams, much loved brother of Sharon and Rachel, and loved Uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Proud Pop of Levi, Jayden, Jazzi, Jorja and Charli 'Like the mighty Kauri. A strong gentle giant, in both stature and heart' Justin's service will be held on Tuesday 3rd December at 11 am at Ann's Funeral Home, 11 Bolderwood Place, Wiri followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Justin to Totara Hospice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2019
