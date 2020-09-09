Home

Justin Francis MOLLOY


1959 - 2020
Justin Francis MOLLOY Notice
MOLLOY, Justin Francis. Born August 11, 1959. Passed away on September 07, 2020. Cherished son of the late Jeanne and Charles. Justin was dearly loved and will be missed by his siblings Claire, Nick, Sean, the late Jonathan, the late Peter, Simon, Mark, the late Giles, Liam, Amanda and their families. Justin was a gentle man and a fine craftsman. May he rest in peace. Our deep gratitude to the carers at Aranui who looked after Justin with such kindness and respect. A private family service will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2020
