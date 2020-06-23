|
JURASOVICH, Juraj (George). Peacefully on 20 June 2020, at home with his loving wife Margaret by his side, aged 83. Loved father and father-in-law to Dean and Janine, Paul and Nadya, Jason and Kerry. Loved Dida of Mason, Georgia, Olivia and Anton, Enzo and Indi, Jake, Kara and Laura. Loved brother of Ruzarija (Seka) and the late Ines (Ina). Pocivao u miru. A service to celebrate George's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Friday 26 June at 1.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 23, 2020