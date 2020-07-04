|
HUMBY, June Winifred (nee Sims). Passed away peacefully on 30 June 2020 aged 92 in Whangarei. Wife of the late Jim. Mother and Mother-in-law of Doreen and Lindsay. Grandmother of Angela, Lindell, Julie, Cherie and Wendy. Great Grandmother of 11 Her family thanks Rimu Park Home for her care. A service for June will be held at the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals, (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30 pm on Tuesday 7 July 2020 followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Humby family C/- P O Box 8043 Kensington Whangarei 0145
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 4, 2020