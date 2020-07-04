Home

Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 7, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
June Winifred (Sims) HUMBY

June Winifred (Sims) HUMBY Notice
HUMBY, June Winifred (nee Sims). Passed away peacefully on 30 June 2020 aged 92 in Whangarei. Wife of the late Jim. Mother and Mother-in-law of Doreen and Lindsay. Grandmother of Angela, Lindell, Julie, Cherie and Wendy. Great Grandmother of 11 Her family thanks Rimu Park Home for her care. A service for June will be held at the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals, (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30 pm on Tuesday 7 July 2020 followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Humby family C/- P O Box 8043 Kensington Whangarei 0145



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 4, 2020
