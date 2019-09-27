|
BUCHANAN, June Winifred. Peacefully at Bob Owen retirement village in her 89th year. Beloved daughter of the late David Keith and Marjorie Buchanan. Loved and respected sister and sister in law of Miriam and Max Graham (Australia) and the late Pans (Margaret) and Harry Farr, Athol and Jeanette Buchanan, Heather and Graham Bryant. Special and favourite aunty to all her nieces and nephews. A sincere thank you and appreciation to the staff of Bob Owen for the care and love they have shown June throughout her stay. RIP to a gracious lady. A service for June will be held at Woodhill, 157 Grange Rd, Tauranga at 2.00pm on Monday 30 September 2019. Communications to the Buchanan family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 27, 2019