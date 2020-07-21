Home

Collingwood Funeral Home
5 Pretoria Street
Rotorua, Bay of Plenty 3010
07-347-0069
Service
Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Faith's Anglican Church
Ohinemutu, Rotorua
View Map
June Sylvia (Moore) DEANS


1932 - 2020
June Sylvia (Moore) DEANS Notice
DEANS, June Sylvia (nee Moore). 14 December 1932 - 19 July 2020. Passed away after a short illness. Much loved wife of Colin. Loved mother and mother in law of Larissa and Shane. Loved step mother of Rozann. Grandmother of Samuel, Giovanni, Darius, Damon and Malachi. Fond Aunt of all her Nieces and Nephews. Sister and Sister In law of Jim and Jenny Moore, Tony and Ann Moore, Peter and Yim Moore (Cambodia.) John and Bev Moore, Lorraine and Des Lodge. (Deceased.) Grace and (George Armitage. Deceased.) Will be sadly missed. My Wife will always be part of me and the love and memories we shared will always live on. Our love and memories will become a treasure. Thank you Lord. Aroha Nui my Love. Now with the Lord, true and loyal servant. A big thank you to the Doctors and Nurses at Cantabria for their love and care given to June. A service to celebrate June's life will be held at St Faith's Anglican Church, Ohinemutu, Rotorua on Saturday July 25th at 11am followed by interment at the Kauae Cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 21, 2020
