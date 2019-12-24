Home

Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
View Map
June (Allen) STACK

June (Allen) STACK Notice
STACK, June (nee Allen). on December 23rd 2019, peacefully at Malyon House, Mount Maunganui with family at her side; aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dud. Loving Mum of Robyn and Barry Wilson, Marty, Julie and Paul Guitink. Adored Nan of Logan and Dana, Claire and Logan, Cameron and Sarah, Ashleigh and Sam, Dylan and Emily, Gemma, and Hannah. Special Gran-Nan to Viktor, Stella, and Laiken. Dearest sister of Pat, Jackie and Alan, and Bev. A celebration of June's life will be held at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga on Monday December 30th at 11 am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 24, 2019
