James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
(07) 855 5541
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Greenwood Chapel, Hamilton Park Cemetery
Morrinsville Rd
Newstead
June SHAW Notice
SHAW, June. On Friday 22nd November 2019 June Shaw (Shandley/ Deeble) passed away peacefully. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob Shaw and the late Barry Shandley. Mother to Graeme and Ross, treasured grandmother of Jarrod and Warwick. Great-grandmother of Jack, Ellayna and Willow. A Service to celebrate and remember June's life will be held on Wednesday 27th November 2019 in the Greenwood Chapel, Hamilton Park Cemetery, Newstead, Morrinsville Rd at 1.30pm. Private viewing by appointment at James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, 3216. FDANZ



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 24, 2019
