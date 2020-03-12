Home

Simply Cremations (Hamilton)
388 Avalon Drive
Hamilton, Waikato
07-849 2139
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Avalon Chapel
382 Wairere Drive
Te Rapa, Hamilton
View Map
June Rose BORROWS

BORROWS, June Rose. With deep sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of our much loved mother, June Rose Borrows (nee Stead), in Hamilton surrounded by her family on Monday 9th of March 2020, aged 85. Originally from Onehunga, Auckland, she was a long time teacher and resident of Wainuiomata. Heartfelt thanks for the many kindnesses and much love shown by all the care staff at Hilda Ross A life celebration to be held Saturday the 14th of March at 2.30pm at the Avalon Chapel, 382 Wairere Drive, Te Rapa, Hamilton. Any messages, flowers or donations (Save the Children), please email [email protected] com for address. Much love, her kids Jeanine, Stephen, Alan and Liz.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
