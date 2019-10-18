|
REEVE, June Rosaline (June) (nee Granville). Passed away one year ago today 18th October 2018. Dearly loved and respected with many memories of you for all who know you. Daughter of the late Fred and Rosaline Granville. Wife of the late Jim Reeve. Mother of the late Jim Jnr, the late Anthea and Miriam. Mother-in-law of Sue, Peter and Derek. Grandmother to Rebecca and Andrew, Joanna, Hannah and Josh, Hamish and Abby. Great grandmother to Asher, Aurelia and Issac.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 18, 2019