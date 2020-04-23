|
|
|
WOOD, June Phyllis (nee Kay). Peacefully on 21st of April 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Roy, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Jill, Anna and Robert, Paul and Jana. Devoted nanny to Daniel, Melissa, James, Callum, Michael, Shaun, Jesse, Ariana, Lewis and Emily. Lifetime member of Boomerang Ski Club, longstanding member of Remuera Golf Club, accomplished artist and much loved mentor and host of the "J's" art group and enthusiastic boogie boarder at Pauanui. Our grateful thanks to the carers in the Memory Loss Unit who cared for Mum like family at a difficult time. Forever in our hearts and now at peace with her beloved Roy. A private burial will take place and a celebration of June's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020