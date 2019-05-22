|
|
|
TURNER, June Olwyn. Passed away peacefully May 16, 2019, age 74 at Athenree Lifecare, Waihi Beach. Born December 7 1944, daughter of Jack and Olwyn Ritchie. Much loved Mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Gina, Grant, Warren and Bekah. Treasured Nana of Keanu and Lennon, Connor and Sasha, Ruby, Chelsea and Austin. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of Dawn and John Hare (deceased). Lifelong friend of Shirley Robb. Many thanks to all of the wonderful staff at Athenree Lifecare, for their kind and valued care of June. A private family service is to be held. All communications to the Turner Family, 149 Hastings Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga 3112. "Finally at peace Mum, we miss you and we love you."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 22, 2019
