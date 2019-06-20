|
WEBER, June Nola (nee Mockett). Passed away peacefully with grace and dignity, as she lived her life, at the Maungaturoto Rest Home, on Wednesday 19th June 2019, just days before her 95th birthday. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken, cherished mother of Marek and Glenda, Carol and Barry Jessop, Ralph and Karen, Gary and Penny. Much loved Grandma June of 11 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. A service will be held at the Matakohe Memorial Hall at 2pm Saturday 22nd June. Communications to Newberrys Funeral Services, PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2019
