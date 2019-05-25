Home

NEWBURY, June. Died peacefully at home, on May 24, aged 95. Dearly loved wife of the late Keith, and much loved mother of Andrew, the late Trevor, Ruth, Philip and Bruce. Cherished grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law and brother of Arthur. A service of thanksgiving to honour June's life will be held at Glendowie Presbyterian Church, 197 Riddell Road, Glendowie, Auckland on Monday May 27, 2019 at 10.30 am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance Service, Private Bag 14902, Panmure, Auckland



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 25, 2019
