HODGE, June Nancy. Passed away on the 16th of August 2020, Aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Laurie. Wonderful Mother and Mother-in- law of Linda and Jeff, Russell and Judy, Leonie and John. Loved Grandmother of Mark, Ryan, Kelsey, Stephanie and Ellen. Our grateful thanks to all the staff at Hilda Ross and previously Matua for their supportive care of June. In accordance with June's wishes a private family service has been held. Rest in Peace Mum.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2020