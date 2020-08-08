|
WEST, June Mary, (nee Edwards). Passed away at her home in Taumarunui on Wednesday, 5th August 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Loved wife of the late Kenny West. Cherished mother and mother-in- law of Margaret and the late Niko Leatuafi, Eric and Donna, Gary and Trish and a much loved grandma, great grandma and great great grandma. "Forever in our hearts" Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Church of The Immaculate Conception, High St Tuesday, 11th August at 11:00 am followed by interment at the Taumarunui Cemetery. Communications to 8 Taumarunui Street, Taumarunui 3920. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2020