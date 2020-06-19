|
RYAN, June Mary (nee Walker). Peacefully on Wednesday 17 June 2020 surrounded by her loving family in Rotorua. Beloved wife of Pat. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sue Bewley, Jenny Ryan, Brendan and Karen Ryan. Cherished grandmother of Sam Bewley, Zac Bewley, Lewis Ryan, and Ruby Ryan. Donations to the Rotorua Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, 40 Seddon Street, Rotorua on Monday 22 of June at 11am. Thereafter private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 19, 2020