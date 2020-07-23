|
CULPIN, June Mary. Passed away peacefully at home after a short illness on Wednesday 22nd July 2020. Aged 75 years. Dearly beloved wife and soulmate of Michael. Much loved mother of Toni and Shelley and loved Mother in law of Phillip. Loved Mardi (Nana) of Devon, Georgia, Connor and Alexandra. Loved great Mardi of Austin. Many thanks to Dr Graham Brown and the nurses of Franklin Hospice, special mention to Roxy. A service for June will be held on Friday 24th July at 1.30pm at the Waiuku Fire Station. In lieu of flowers donations to Franklin Hospice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2020