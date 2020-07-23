Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gentle Touch Funeral Services
920 West Heretaunga St
Hastings, Hawke's Bay
06-876 7942
Service
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Waiuku Fire Station
Resources
More Obituaries for June CULPIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Mary CULPIN

Add a Memory
June Mary CULPIN Notice
CULPIN, June Mary. Passed away peacefully at home after a short illness on Wednesday 22nd July 2020. Aged 75 years. Dearly beloved wife and soulmate of Michael. Much loved mother of Toni and Shelley and loved Mother in law of Phillip. Loved Mardi (Nana) of Devon, Georgia, Connor and Alexandra. Loved great Mardi of Austin. Many thanks to Dr Graham Brown and the nurses of Franklin Hospice, special mention to Roxy. A service for June will be held on Friday 24th July at 1.30pm at the Waiuku Fire Station. In lieu of flowers donations to Franklin Hospice.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -