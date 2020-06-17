Home

WESTWOOD, June Marion (nee King). Died peacefully at Howick Baptist Hospital on 12 June 2020, aged 87 years. Wife to Bob; mother to Mark, Clayton, Paul and Daniel; grandmother to Melanie, Cara, Tanya, Nick, Philip and Sophia; greatgrandmother to Jack, Max and Ella; mother-in-law to Anne, Yumiko and Dagmar. Now back together with Bob. Always kind, caring and generous. Loved and missed by all of us. RIP mum. Private service. No flowers please, just thoughts and prayers.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2020
