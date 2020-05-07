Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waihi Funeral Services Ltd
8 Devon St
Waihi , Waikato
07-863 8791
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for June PEKA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Marie PEKA

Add a Memory
June Marie PEKA Notice
PEKA, June Marie. On May 6th 2020 peacefully at Hetherington House Waihi, the week of her 89th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Maurice. Dearly loved mother and mother in-law of Raewyn (deceased), Mervyn-John (deceased), Maurice and Glennis, Robynne and Murray, Allan (deceased) and Lolo, and Marie (deceased) and PJ. Much loved Nana to all her Mokos. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service for June will be held at a later date.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -