PEKA, June Marie. On May 6th 2020 peacefully at Hetherington House Waihi, the week of her 89th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Maurice. Dearly loved mother and mother in-law of Raewyn (deceased), Mervyn-John (deceased), Maurice and Glennis, Robynne and Murray, Allan (deceased) and Lolo, and Marie (deceased) and PJ. Much loved Nana to all her Mokos. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service for June will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 7, 2020