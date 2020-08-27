Home

June Marie (Westley) KANE

June Marie (Westley) KANE Notice
KANE, June Marie (nee Westley). 07 August 1930 to 23 August 2020. Our beloved June passed away suddenly after ninety wonderful years of contribution to people across all walks of life. Survived by her three children Mark, Pietta and Andrew, their spouses, and two more generations of family. Thank you for being such an inspirational and valuable pillar in our lives. June is to be cremated, with a funeral to occur at a later date when travel restrictions are eased.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 27, 2020
