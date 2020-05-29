Home

Forrest Funeral Services
June Marie GALLAGHER


1924 - 2020
June Marie GALLAGHER Notice
GALLAGHER, June Marie. Born 2nd March 1924. Died peacefully in Auckland on 27th May 2020, aged 96. Much loved wife of the late Brian. Loving Mother and Mother in law to Mark and Dianne, Jan and Danny, Anne and Digby and treasured Nanna/Nanny to her Grandchildren. In accordance with June's wishes, a private graveside service is to be held in Tauranga. A long life well lived and memories of her will always be cherished. " So that's the story...."



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2020
