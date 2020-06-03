|
WIGG, June Margaret. Born 5 March 1932. Passed away peacefully on 28 May 2020 after a long illness, aged 88 years. Much loved wife of the late Bob (Robert). Dearly loved Mother of Frank and Sue and Dallas. Cherished Nana of Aeron and Hayden, Sarah and Kusal, Adam and Melissa, David and Jess. Great Nana to Alyssa, Daniel, Morgan and a new baby Girl about to be born. A family funeral was held on 2 June at Morrisons Funeral Home. The family would like to thank Radius Care Taupaki for their care and support. You will be sadly missed and always in our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 3, 2020