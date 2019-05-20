Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Resources
More Obituaries for June LOWISH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June (Eva) LOWISH

Notice Condolences

June (Eva) LOWISH Notice
LOWISH, June (Eva). Born June 1, 1928. Passed away on May 17, 2019. Our dearly loved Mum, Nana, Great Nana and Great great Nana passed away peacefully 17 May at Bethlehem Views, Tauranga. Now reunited with Dad (Ron). She will be missed so much by so many. Rest in peace Mum, thanks for being you. In line with Mum's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Messages may be sent to The Lowish family, c/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices