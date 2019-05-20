|
|
|
LOWISH, June (Eva). Born June 1, 1928. Passed away on May 17, 2019. Our dearly loved Mum, Nana, Great Nana and Great great Nana passed away peacefully 17 May at Bethlehem Views, Tauranga. Now reunited with Dad (Ron). She will be missed so much by so many. Rest in peace Mum, thanks for being you. In line with Mum's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Messages may be sent to The Lowish family, c/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2019
