DAVYS, June Lorraine. Passed away after a short illness on Wednesday, 2nd December 2020 at the Moxon Centre, Cambridge aged 98. Loving wife of the Late Henry John Norman Davys. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Ann, Lyn and the Late Karl, and Grant and Christina. Cherished grandmother of Paul and Matthew, Karl and Kirsten, Michael and Virginia and their partners; and great- grandmother to Olivia, William, Quinn and Rosie. Special thanks to all the amazing staff at the Moxon Centre. At June's request a private farewell has taken place. All communications to The Davys Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2020