Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
1:30 p.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
View Map
June Lois HOBBS

June Lois HOBBS Notice
HOBBS, June Lois. Passed away peacefully at home on Monday 13 January 2020.Beloved wife of the late Peter. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Terry and Vicki, Gary and Chrissy, and Sandra and Ross. Cherished Nanna to Donnelle and Jarrod, Troy and Emma, Mark and Samantha, Monique and Harrison, Annabel, David, and Maddie. Adored great-grandmother to her nine great-grandchildren. Mum and Dad reunited. A Service will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Wednesday 22 January at 1.30pm. Messages to the Hobbs family C/- Sibuns, P O Box 87-233, Meadowbank, Auckland 1742.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 18, 2020
