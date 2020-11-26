|
|
|
LOCKE, June. Passed peacefully on 23 November 2020 aged 91 years. Dearly loved mother and mother in-law of Janette (deceased), Graham and Carole, Robyn and Graham, John and Shirley. Cherished grandmother of Meika, Dayna, Amber, Akushla, Serena, Mason, Ashley, Toni and great grandmother of 6. "Will be missed and forever in our hearts." A special thanks to all the staff at Grace Joel for their care of June. A service for June will be held in the Chapel of All Souls, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday 27 November at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Auckland would be greatly appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/jlocke2311.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 26, 2020