Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
June Lena (Wilson) RIDINGS

June Lena (Wilson) RIDINGS Notice
RIDINGS, June Lena (nee Wilson). Born 10th August 1929. Beloved wife of Dr. Keith Ridings (deceased), beloved Mother of Christopher, Penelope, Kingsley and Nicholas. Loved sister of Zandra. Loved Grand mother of 11 and great grandmother of 4. June passed away peacefully on 27th October in her 90th year. A special thank you to Bupa Gardens Resthome and staff for their ongoing support and care. In accordance with the family's wishes a memorial service and celebration of June's life will be held at the Rotorua Crematorium on 17 November at 11am. Followed by light refreshment at Osbornes Funeral Home. All welcome.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
