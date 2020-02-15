Home

Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 p.m.
June Isobel JOHNSON

June Isobel JOHNSON Notice
JOHNSON, June Isobel. Passed peacefully on Wednesday 5th February 2020 in Tauranga, in her 85th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ted and mother of the late Susan. Will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Special and loving aunt to her nieces and nephews. There will be a service for June at Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Saturday 15th February at 2pm followed by a private cremation. Messages please to the Johnson family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
