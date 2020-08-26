|
|
|
HANA, June Hinemutu (nee Pompey). Born May 05, 1946. Passed away on August 21, 2020. Daughter of the late Henare and Hinewaka Pompey. Sister of the late Hughie and Tata, Janice and Jimmy, Fred, Robert and Tau. Sister and Sister-in-law of Lynne and Pete, Julie and Gary, Cindy and Tom and Graham. Beloved partner of James William Robertson. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Tania and Lionel, Charmaine and Bruce, Kelly and Victor, Jodie and Sam, Jillian and Popeye, Dale and Chris. Nanny of many mokos and G.G of many greats.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 26, 2020