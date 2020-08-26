Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for June HANA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Hinemutu (Pompey) HANA

Add a Memory
June Hinemutu (Pompey) HANA Notice
HANA, June Hinemutu (nee Pompey). Born May 05, 1946. Passed away on August 21, 2020. Daughter of the late Henare and Hinewaka Pompey. Sister of the late Hughie and Tata, Janice and Jimmy, Fred, Robert and Tau. Sister and Sister-in-law of Lynne and Pete, Julie and Gary, Cindy and Tom and Graham. Beloved partner of James William Robertson. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Tania and Lionel, Charmaine and Bruce, Kelly and Victor, Jodie and Sam, Jillian and Popeye, Dale and Chris. Nanny of many mokos and G.G of many greats.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -