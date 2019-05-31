Home

June Hilda (Groves-Zander) LATHAM

June Hilda (Groves-Zander) LATHAM Notice
LATHAM, June Hilda (nee Groves - Zander). Passed away peacefully on the 28th of May 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly loved mother of Jennifer, Mark, Paul and wife of the late Leonard. A special thank you to the dedicated nursing team and staff at the Avondale Lifecare Hospital - dementia unit. Rest in peace Mum. A funeral service will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Saturday the 1st of June 2019 at 2.00 p.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 31, 2019
