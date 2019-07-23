|
|
|
CLARKE, June Georgia (nee Newby). Passed away peacefully at San Michele Home & Hospital. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the Late Hedley. Loved sister and aunty to many family members. We wish to sincerely thank the staff at San Michele for their loving care of June during her later years. Constantly loved, forever remembered. A celebration of June's life will be held at Old St John Anglican Church, Te Awamutu on Wednesday, the 24th of July 2019 at 11:00am followed by a burial at Te Awamutu Cemetery. All communications to Rosetown Funeral Home, 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2019