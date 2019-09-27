Home

FAIRCLOUGH, June. Passed away peacefully at Aria Gardens on 25 September 2019, aged 94. Loved wife of the late Bob. Treasured Mum of Leonie and Keith, Judy and Ralph, Robert and Angela, and David and Elizabeth. Best Nana to 9, Great Nans to 17 and Great Great Nans to 4. Will be sadly missed. A service to celebrate June's life will be held at St John's Catholic Church, 87 Hastings Road, Mairangi Bay, on Monday 30 September at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to Harbour Hospice: www.harbourhospice.org.nz



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
