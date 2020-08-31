|
BROADBENT, June Evelyn (nee Bell). Peacefully passed away, surrounded by family, on the 24th of August 2020, aged 91. Dearly loved wife of the late John, much loved Mother and Mother in law of Paul and Margaret, Neville and Sarah, Glenn and Wendy. Very loved Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunty and friend to many. June's gentle and loving nature will be greatly missed by all. Service to be held midday Wednesday 2nd September. Due to current restrictions, the funeral numbers are limited. If you would like to attend please contact the family or if you would like to watch the video link email [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2020