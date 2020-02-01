Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
June Elsie LINTON Notice
LINTON, June Elsie. Passed away on 23rd January 2020 at 5.15pm. Aged 88 years. Much loved wife of Edward (Ted) Linton formerly of 9 East Street, Petone. Mother of Linda and Michael. Mother-in-law to Martin and Nana to her Grandchildren Carrie, Matthew, Craig and Ben. Great Grandchildren to Nichols, Zac, Emily, Michael and Harrison. A service to celebrate June's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland on Tuesday, 4th February 2020, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society, PO Box 1724, Shortland Street, Auckland 1140, would be much appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
