STEPHENSON, June Eleanor. Of Linden, passed away peacefully at Bob Scott Retirement Village on Tuesday 14 May 2019 surrounded by the love of her family. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Denis, cherished mother and mother- in-law of Paul and Diane, Anne and Tony, David and Helen, Phil and Jo. Much loved Gran of Lucy, Lesley, Richard, Tui, Rachel, Hannah, Holly and Will and great grandmother of Hugo, Edwin, Fern, Archer and Otis. Much loved by her extended family and precious friends. A talented lady who embraced family and friendships. Special thanks to all those who cared for June in her home and at Bob Scott. A service to celebrate June's life will be held in St Peter's Anglican Church, corner Collins Ave and Hinau St, Linden on Wednesday 22 May at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Wellington, PO Box 39393, Wellington Mail Centre, Lower Hutt 5045 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the family may be emailed to [email protected] or posted to the Stephenson Family, C/- PO Box 50-514, Porirua. Gee & Hickton - PORIRUA www.geeandhickton.co.nz Tel. (04) 2375332. FDANZ Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2019