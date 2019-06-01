|
BAX, June Doreen. Passed away peacefully at Maygrove Village Hospital on Friday 31st May 2019, in her 86th year, after a courageous battle. Much loved wife of Robin. Mum of Gary and Murray and Vanessa and Glyn. Grandmother of Gemma and Dean and Tarn. She was loved and will be missed by everyone. A memorial service to celebrate June's life will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa on Thursday 6th June 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Harbour Hospice Hibiscus House.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
