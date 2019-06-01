Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
, Auckland
(09) 426-7950
Resources
More Obituaries for June BAX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Doreen BAX

Notice Condolences

June Doreen BAX Notice
BAX, June Doreen. Passed away peacefully at Maygrove Village Hospital on Friday 31st May 2019, in her 86th year, after a courageous battle. Much loved wife of Robin. Mum of Gary and Murray and Vanessa and Glyn. Grandmother of Gemma and Dean and Tarn. She was loved and will be missed by everyone. A memorial service to celebrate June's life will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa on Thursday 6th June 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Harbour Hospice Hibiscus House.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.