ROWE, June Diana Elizabeth (Diana). Passed away peacefully at home, with her family on the 16th of August 2019, aged 71. Dearly beloved wife of Kevin. Loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Darren and Fionna, Vaughan, and Garrick and Ezra. Loved Nandi of Jordan. Beautiful lady, forever in our hearts Funeral details to follow. In lieu of flowers donations to the cancer society www.cancersociety.org.nz would be apprecaited. State of Grace East 09 527 0366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2019