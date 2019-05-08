Home

June Catherine (nee Blundell) (June) REA

June Catherine (nee Blundell) (June) REA Notice
REA, June Catherine (June) (nee Blundell). Died peacefully at Beach Haven Hospital on April 30th 2019 in her 98th year. Dearly loved mother of Rosemary and Mike (deceased) and Christopher. Loved Nana June of Jono, Nick and Chris and Annabel and Rebecca, great grandmother to Mae, Tora, Angus, Imogen, Harriet and Mason. Loved sister of Doreen Juno and Shirley Dinsdale (deceased). Friend of July. A private service was held in accordance with her wishes. All messages to 79 Queen Street, Waitara, 4320.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 8, 2019
