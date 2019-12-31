Home

Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Woodside Estate
130-132 Woodside Road
Matangi
BURDETT, June. Passed away peacefully on 27th December 2019 after a short illness, in her 86th year sur-rounded by her family. Dearly loved wife and pal of the late Lloyd. Much loved Mum and Mum in Law of Margaret and Trevor, Maureen and Mike, Dean and Bridget. Loved Nana of Mark and Sam, Michael, James and Adam and Great Nana of Ruby. A service for June will be held on Friday 3rd January at 11am at Woodside Estate, 130-132 Woodside Road, Matangi. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation. Any correspondence to the Burdett family may be posted to PO Box 4449, Hamilton East, 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 31, 2019
