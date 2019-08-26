Home

June Buchanan (Petherick) SHATTOCK

June Buchanan (Petherick) SHATTOCK Notice
SHATTOCK, June Buchanan (nee Petherick). Passed away peacefully at Hilda Ross Retirement Village in Hamilton on Friday 23 August 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Douglas Shattock. Much loved Step Mum of Annette, Jenny and Max, and Phil and Jenny. Treasured Nana June to Anna and Hayden, Grant, Aidan and Shannon, Paul and Amy, Simon and Naomi, and Nana June to 10 adored Great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held for June at St Stephen's Anglican Church, 14 Tamahere Drive, Tamahere on Wednesday 28 August 2019 at 1.30pm. All communications c/- the Shattock Family, PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
