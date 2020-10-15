|
McCOUBRIE, June Blake (nee Bruford). Passed away at Pukekohe Hospital on 13 October 2020, surrounded by family, aged 90 years. Loved wife of the late Tom. Loved mum of Faith, Vicki, Jenny and Tom. Mother-in-law to Hamish, Aaron and Mischa. Loved grandma of Layla and Bede, James and Hayley, Tegan and Daniel, Saxon and Jayden, and great grandma of Alice, Olivia, Cameron, Lucy, Baden and Zoe. In lieu of flowers donations to OSPA would be appreciated. Special thanks to the staff at Pukekohe Hospital for their care. A service to celebrate June's life will be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West Street, Tuakau on Friday 16th October, at 1:00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 15, 2020