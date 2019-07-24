|
COWPER, June Beryl Pamela (nee O'Keeffe). Passed away peacefully at her home 15 Puriri St Helensville Monday 22 July 2019. Beloved wife of Edward George McDonald Cowper. Much adored and cherised mother and mother in-law of Donald (deceased) and Bev Cowper, Keith Cowper (deceased), Michael and Marion Cowper, mother in-law of Aroha Cowper (deceased), Linda and John Wichman, Donna and Paenui Tapurau, Special and loved Nana, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother. Our beautiful Mother will be lying at her home at 15 Puriri, Helensville until her funeral on Friday 26th July 2019, 11am at St Matthews Church, 60 Garfield Rd, Helensville. 2 Corinthians 5:17 : "Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation.The old has passed away, behold, the new has come". Phone: 420 8231, 0272301330.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2019