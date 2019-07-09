Home

June BELL

June BELL Notice
BELL, June. Passed away peacefully on the 6th July 2019 at Rosedale Village Hospital, aged 95. Loved daughter of Ernest and Dorothy Bell, loved sister of Jim and Peter and Sister-in-law of Lil and Joyce (all deceased). Loving Auntie to Lynley, Cris and Deb. Rest in peace, free from all your suffering. A celebration of June's life will be held on Wednesday 10 July 2019 at 2pm in the Chapel of Forrest Funeral services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 9, 2019
