|
|
|
BELL, June. Passed away peacefully on the 6th July 2019 at Rosedale Village Hospital, aged 95. Loved daughter of Ernest and Dorothy Bell, loved sister of Jim and Peter and Sister-in-law of Lil and Joyce (all deceased). Loving Auntie to Lynley, Cris and Deb. Rest in peace, free from all your suffering. A celebration of June's life will be held on Wednesday 10 July 2019 at 2pm in the Chapel of Forrest Funeral services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 9, 2019